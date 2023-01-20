Two 18-year-olds charged with weapons offences in Picton, Ont.
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a pair after an overnight occurrence. The incident took place on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 shortly before 2:00 a.m. when officers received a call for service in Picton where two individuals had attended a residence with weapons.
Officers report that they located the suspect vehicle leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop arresting both occupants. Upon subsequent search, officers seized two cell phones, knives and a conducted energy weapon.
As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Edosa Abdisa from Scarborough and 18-year-old Caleb Wiliams from Ajax were arrested and charged with Knowledge of authorized possession of weapons. Abdisa was additionally charged with the following offences:
- Disobeying order of court
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Both individuals were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
