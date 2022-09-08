Two acclimations in North Dundas leave voters fixed on three council seats

A pair of acclimations in North Dundas leaves the ballot bare ahead of fall's municipal election. The big jobs are already filled with current Mayor Tony Fraser running unopposed in his nomination for a second term, and Councillor Theresa Bergeron unopposed in her nomination for deputy mayor.

This leaves voters in North Dundas focused on the three available councillor positions around the council table. No matter the vote, there will be at least two new faces at the table following the election. As the current deputy mayor Allan Armstrong and councillor John Thompson have announced they will not be seeking re-election, instead choosing to retire after the fall election.

There are six people vying for the three North Dundas councillor positions. The names on the ballot consist of;

- Gary Annable; retired business owner, seeking re-election

- William Healey; volunteer firefighter in North Dundas and former president of the Nation Valley ATV club

- John Lennox; civil servant and retired member of the Canadian military

- Joselyn Morley; writer, teacher, and former journalist with North Dundas Times

- Matthew Uhrig; former editor of the Winchester Press

- Stefan Kohut; political science graduate and community advocate

The municipal election takes place on October 24th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray