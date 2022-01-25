Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19.
19 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
RCDHU is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the region is at 332.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday.
-
Brockville Police investigating assault at Brockville General HospitalBrockville Police say they are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Brockville General Hospital.
-
OPP warn of lottery and prize scam in the areaThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a lottery and prize scam that has recently surfaced in the area.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 since its last report on Friday.
-
$57,007 raised from Sip and Savour Soiree in NovemberThe Festival of Trees has announced its fundraiser total from its Sip and Savour Soiree back in November.
-
Snowmobiler charged with impairmentOPP say they responded to a collision involving a snowmobile near Moreland-Dixon Rd. in South Frontenac Township last Friday at around 11:20 p.m.
-
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop in BrockvilleBrockville Police made a drug-related traffic stop on Sunday.
-
New death from COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
-
New COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected todayWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A today.
-
Brockville General Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreakThe Brockville General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at 2 East Inpatient Medical Surgical Unit.