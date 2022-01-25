iHeartRadio
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19. 

19 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic. 

RCDHU is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. 

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the region is at 332. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday. 
 

