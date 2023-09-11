Two area drivers face criminal refusal charges after incidents on local roadways

Two area residents are facing Criminal Code (CC) charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently investigated two separate driving complaints.

OPP explain that the first incident took place on September 6th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m. when a possible impaired driver was reported to police in Pembroke. Officers in the area located the vehicle and driver in the east end of Pembroke and began an investigation.

As a result, the person behind the wheel 62-year-old Mark Jocko from Pembroke was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to the CC. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26th, 2023.

The second occurrence happened one day later on September 7th, 2023 around 11:30 p.m. when another possibly impaired driver was reported to police in Petawawa. Officers again located the vehicle and driver in Petawawa and began an investigation.

Following this investigation, the driver, 42-year-old Rachel Clements from Petawawa was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to the CC. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 10th, 2023.

OPP says both accused persons had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray