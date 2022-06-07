Two area youths charged after mischief at building at Riverside Park
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged two area youths related to mischief at a building at Riverside Park.
According to police, the building was defaced with spray paint on the evening of June 6.
Officers were able to locate the youths in the area shortly after the incident.
A 13-year-old youth will have mischief charges diverted and will face extrajudicial measure in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
A second 13-year-old youth will be charged with mischief and summoned to Youth Court.
Parents of the youths were notified by police.
The names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
