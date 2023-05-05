Two arrested after police seize $17,000 in drugs during traffic stop

Brockville Police Services has released information on a traffic stop that lead to drug trafficking and weapons charges. Police explain that on May 4th, 2023 at about 4:30 a.m., police performed a motor vehicle stop in the area of Ormond Street.

The vehicle was occupied by a 40-year-old, male and a 27-year-old, female. Police say the male was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. He was arrested and further investigation revealed that the two occupants were in possession of a large quantity of drugs for the purposes of trafficking. The female was then also placed under arrest.

Police located various quantities of substances believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, psilocybin (mushrooms), Xanax and approximately $4,800 in cash. The total value of the drugs seized is approximately $17,000.00.

Police say both were held in custody for the offences of seven counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the male was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray