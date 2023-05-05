Two arrested after police seize $17,000 in drugs during traffic stop
Brockville Police Services has released information on a traffic stop that lead to drug trafficking and weapons charges. Police explain that on May 4th, 2023 at about 4:30 a.m., police performed a motor vehicle stop in the area of Ormond Street.
The vehicle was occupied by a 40-year-old, male and a 27-year-old, female. Police say the male was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. He was arrested and further investigation revealed that the two occupants were in possession of a large quantity of drugs for the purposes of trafficking. The female was then also placed under arrest.
Police located various quantities of substances believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, psilocybin (mushrooms), Xanax and approximately $4,800 in cash. The total value of the drugs seized is approximately $17,000.00.
Police say both were held in custody for the offences of seven counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the male was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with probation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Update from Whitewater Region on community service availability and supportWater levels in the Ottawa River have reached a peak, but are not likely to recede any time soon. The Township of Whitewater Region has released an update on all services being offered to support the community, as well as information for affected residents.
-
Key contributors to RC VTAC receive Chief's CommendationsDr. Robert Cushman, former local Acting Medical Officer of Health, and Leah Levesque, President and CEO of Arnprior Regional Health have been awarded Chief's Commendations for their involvement in the creation of the RC VTAC.
-
St. Lawrence College students bring home medals from Provincial Skills CompetitionAn esthetician student and machinist apprenticeship student took home the gold at the Skills Ontario competition in Toronto. 13 students from St. Lawrence College competed in the competition representing the school from a variety of programs.
-
Woman at KHSC charged working with fraudulent nursing qualificationsA 22-year-old has been charged with several offences after Kingston Police Fraud Unit investigated a person who had investigated gained employment as a nurse at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre while not being registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.
-
KFL&A Public Health unveils revamped bilingual website updateFeaturing a modern design, made to streamline user navigation KFL&A Public Health has launched a major revamp to their website. The website now has all general public health information in both official languages, clear headings, and an overall new design.
-
Soggy success at South Frontenac's "Touch the Truck" eventThe Touch the Truck event took place in Sydenham on Wednesday, May 3rd, raising funds for the Southern Frontenac Community Services Grace Centre. Together the 30 people who came out raised $1,649.31 in cash donations and gathered 230 pounds of food.
-
Emergency declared in Whitewater Region due to Ottawa River floodingResidents in the Whitewater Region are being advised to take proper precautions as the Township has declared an emergency due to rising water levels reaching levels seen in 2017, causing flooding in local areas.
-
Charges laid after thefts from two retail stores in Eganville, Ont.A 47-year-old from Pembroke has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police officers investigated the theft of electronics and food from two retail stores in Eganville.
-
Annual infrastructure work on roadways in Pembroke, Ont.Local motorists are being informed of annual infrastructure maintenance work, crews will be working to improve roads in the city. From May 3rd, 2023 to May 26th, 2023 the City says asphalt repairs will be completed throughout the City.