Two arrested after stolen pick-up located in the Township of Madawaska Valley

Killaloe OPP has charged two individuals after locating a stolen pick-up truck. On December 8th, 2022, just before 4:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck on John Street, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

As a result of the police investigation, 30-year-old Felix Collin from Montreal was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offence:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

OPP has also charged 23-year-old Jessicka Lamouroux, also from Montreal with the following Criminal Code offences

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Assault peace officer

OPP says Lamouroux was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on January 11th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. Collin attended bail court and remains in custody. The vehicle was seized and towed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray