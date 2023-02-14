Two arrested at scene of break and enter in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released details about a break and enter followed by the execution of a warrant. The incident took place on February 11th, 2023 when police received a call around 4:00 p.m. The incident took place at a residence on Brock Street.

The homeowner attended the residence to perform renovations. Police say that when they arrived, they found that the locks had been tampered with and they believed that someone was inside. After contacting the police, officers attended the scene where they located a 39-year-old female inside.

The woman was placed under arrested for breaking and entering, and it was discovered that she was on probation. Once processed, police say she was released on an undertaking with additional conditions. She was also given a future court date.

Additionally, while officers were investigating this situation, officers located a 16-year-old male riding his bike in the area. Police say that the male was known to be wanted for fraud and possession of stolen property. These charges were as a result of an investigation reported on January 14, 2023, where a victim's car had been entered, a debit card stolen and the card was used to make small purchases. The male was arrested for fraud under $5,000.00 and possession of stolen property. He was charged with those offences and released with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray