Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement Home

Brockville Police Service is reporting that two people have been arrested following the execution of arrest warrants in an ongoing investigation. Police say that the investigation was launched on February 6th, 2023, when officers were called to the property at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd. regarding property damages.

Police say that following the initial investigation arrest warrants were issued on the two people involved, a 39-year-old male and a 48-year-old female who were both identified by police.

Several days later, on February 15th, 2023 Brockville Police say the female was arrested around 4:30 p.m. for the offence of mischief under $5,000.00. The following day on February 16th officers were able to locate and arrest the man involved in the property damage. Police say he was found in the area of Strowger Blvd. He now faces charges of mischief under $5,000.00 and failure to comply with probation.

Brockville Police Services say that both arrested were released with future court dates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray