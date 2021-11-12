Two arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Arnprior

Dawson Gordon, 22 years-old of Arnprior and Cole Gordon, 18 years-old of Arnpiror have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing that happened on October 29th.

Renfrew detachment of the OPP received a call form the county of Renfrew paramedic service to attend a resident on Elgin street west in Arnprior. The OPP was advised that a victim had been stabbed and was suffering from serious injuries.

On November 4, 2021, members of the OPP East Region Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS), the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST) assisted the Renfrew OPP Crime Unit execute a Search Warrant at a residence in Arnprior.

Cole Gordon was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The investigation revealed the accused and victim were known to each other. The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Both of the accused were released on an undertaking and are set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew County on December 1st.