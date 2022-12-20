Two arrested while fleeing from police after recovering stolen vehicle

On December 14, 2022, shortly after 1:45 a.m., Russell County OPP officers stopped a vehicle on St-Jacques Road in Embrun.

Police say that during the investigation, two individuals fled the scene on foot and were arrested shortly after with the assistance of members of the Hawkesbury, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Mohammed Saidi from Montreal was charged with the following offences:

- Obstruct peace officer

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Theft of motor vehicle

- Possession break in instruments

- Possessing Automobile Master Key

- Possession property obtained by Crime over $5,000

- Possession property obtained by Crime under $5,000

24-year-old, Youssef Habib, also from Montreal, was arrested. He faces the following charges:

- Obstruct peace officer

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Theft of motor vehicle

- Possession break in instruments

- Possessing Automobile Master Key

- Possession property obtained by Crime over $5,000

The accused are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray