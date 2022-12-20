Two arrested while fleeing from police after recovering stolen vehicle
On December 14, 2022, shortly after 1:45 a.m., Russell County OPP officers stopped a vehicle on St-Jacques Road in Embrun.
Police say that during the investigation, two individuals fled the scene on foot and were arrested shortly after with the assistance of members of the Hawkesbury, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit.
As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Mohammed Saidi from Montreal was charged with the following offences:
- Obstruct peace officer
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession break in instruments
- Possessing Automobile Master Key
- Possession property obtained by Crime over $5,000
- Possession property obtained by Crime under $5,000
24-year-old, Youssef Habib, also from Montreal, was arrested. He faces the following charges:
- Obstruct peace officer
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession break in instruments
- Possessing Automobile Master Key
- Possession property obtained by Crime over $5,000
The accused are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew County Paramedics break new ground with Point of Care Ultrasound trainingThe County of Renfrew Paramedic Service is leading the way, becoming the only Paramedic Service in Canada utilizing Point of Care Ultrasound in Community Paramedicine.
-
Two people arrested at break-and-enter in Township of Bonnechere Valley, Ont.Officers from the Killaloe OPP have arrested two individuals after responding to a break and enter which was in progress at a location on Lake Trout Lane in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
-
With more snow on the way OPP offer safety tips to winter driversWith the first major snow dump of the season resulting in 36 motor vehicle crashes in the area, Ontario Provincial Police remind motorists to plan and prepare themselves for winter driving, offering several tips to stay safe on the roadway.
-
OPP give tips to prevent vehicle theft after recovering a stolen vehicle on Highway 401Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man from Laval after recovering a stolen vehicle in Trenton. OPP offer recommendations to prevent vehicle thefts from happening to you.
-
18-year-old arrested after fleeing RIDE program in Carrying PlaceMembers from the Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County have arrested an 18-year-old driver from Trenton after fleeing a RIDE program and nearly striking officers as they attempted to stop the vehicle.
-
OPP vs South Frontenac Fire Department in "Faceoff for Food" hockey gameSkaters from Frontenac's Ontario Provincial Police took on the South Frontenac Fire Department in a spirited hockey game raising food and funds for the local Food Bank ahead of the holiday season.
-
OPP charge two with assault, RenfrewOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid assault charged on two men in Renfrew
-
Changes coming to Whitewater Seniors Home pilot projectThe township of Whitewater is advising residents of upcoming changes to the Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living pilot project.
-
Deadline approaching for Warden's Community Awards nominationsRenfrew County is looking for community nominations for the annual Wardens Community Service Wards.