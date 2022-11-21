Two big wins for Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs snapped their losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Soo St. Marie Greyhounds.

The game was close to the last minute, with the third period ending in a 4-4 tie. The victor was decided in a shootout, with the Frontenacs coming out on top.

Then on Sunday, the team wrapped up their 5 game road trip with a second win as they took down the Sudbury Wolves.

The Frontenacs scored three goals early in the first, and never looked back, picking up two more in the second and one more in the third, ending the game 6-2.

Kingston is looking to keep the streak alive at home, as they face off against Sudbury again on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Leons Centre.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink