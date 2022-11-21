Two big wins for Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs snapped their losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Soo St. Marie Greyhounds.
The game was close to the last minute, with the third period ending in a 4-4 tie. The victor was decided in a shootout, with the Frontenacs coming out on top.
Then on Sunday, the team wrapped up their 5 game road trip with a second win as they took down the Sudbury Wolves.
The Frontenacs scored three goals early in the first, and never looked back, picking up two more in the second and one more in the third, ending the game 6-2.
Kingston is looking to keep the streak alive at home, as they face off against Sudbury again on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Leons Centre.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Two community leaders are receiving this years "Bill Thake Memorial Economic Leadership" awardLong-serving community leaders Susan Warren and Dermid O’Farrell are this year’s recipients of the Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award.
-
OPP charge 2 men with drug and weapon possessionPolice in South Glengarry have charged 2 people with possession of handguns and drugs after a traffic stop.
-
-
Limestone district school board appoints chair and vice-chairTrustees of the Limestone District School Board selected Trustees Robin Hutcheon and Bob Godkin respectively to the roles of Chair and Vice-Chair for the new four-year term.
-
Street closure extended in PembrokeResidents in Pembroke are being advised that Bennett St. will remain closed for a couple more weeks.
-
Renfrew County reminds residents to swap tiresAs the seasons change from Summer to Winter, Renfrew County is reminding residents to switch their tires over.
-
OPP Charge man in child sexual exploitation caseOntario Provincial Police in Bancroft, along with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit have arrested and charged a man during a search warrent.
-
Cornwall reminds residents of overnight parking restrictionsAs the winter weather fast approaches, the City of Cornwall is reminding residents of overnight winter parking restrictions taking effect.
-
Police appeal to public regarding homicide.The Kington Police is appealing to the public for their assistance regarding the recent homicide on McKendry Road.