Two charged after car was broken into, and Air pistol discharged.

On September 19, 2022, L&A County OPP responded to a report of multiple vehicles being broken into at an address on Amherst Drive in Amherstview.

Multiple items, including debit cards and credit cards, were stolen from the vehicles.

Police used durvalince footage and identified two suspects in the case, and on On September 21, 2022, Frontenac OPP responded to a report of shots being fired at a vehicle while it was in motion in the Township of South Frontenac.

investigators say the weapon used had been an air pistol, and that the suspects were the same as those from the vehicle break-ins, days prior.

on September 22, 2022, opp on patrol say they observed the suspect's vehicle at a business in Loyalist Township, and the two suspects were subsequently arrested.

As part of the investigation, officers seized approximately 0.5g of fentanyl, two air pistols, a baton, bear spray, a butterfly knife and a spring-assisted knife, various drug paraphernalia, break-in instruments, stolen debit, credit, and identification cards, among other items.

31 year old, Stephanie Neddow and 30 year old Aaron Rosenstine are facing a multitude of charges, Including:

- Discharge air gun or pistol with intent

- Imitation firearm - Use while committing offense

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose - Two Counts

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of break in instruments

- Unauthorized use of credit card

- Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Dangerous operation

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of a schedule I substance - Methamphetamine

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing, a court date has not been set.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink