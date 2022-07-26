Two charged after warrant executed, property recovered

The East Region Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP have charged two people following a search warrant in South Frontenac Township.

On July 21, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., CSCU members along with the OPP Emergency Response and Canine Unit, executed a search warrant on an address on Ormsbee Road in Battersea.

At the scene, officers recovered stolen property.

As a result, Brand Rogerson, 48 years old, and Luc Serre, 50 years old, both of South Frontenac Township, were arrested and charged with the following:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on September 29, 2022.