Two charged as OPP conduct drug trafficking investigation in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after seizing drugs in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP in partnership with the Smiths Falls Police Service (SFPS) Crime Unit, and with the assistance of the Lanark County detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Smiths Falls on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

This warrant was the culmination of a drug trafficking investigation that began earlier this month. As a result of this search warrant, a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized along with numerous pills and over $600 in cash.

After the seizure, OPP arrested and charged 55-year-old Jeffery Bennett from Drummond-North Elmsley Township. They are facing the following charge:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Opioid (other than heroin)

Additionally, 44-year-old Nicole Tye from the Town of Smiths Falls was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Opioid(other than heroin)

- Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on August 14th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

