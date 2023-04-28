Two charged crashing stolen vehicle while impaired and fleeing the scene

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two people after failing to remain at the scene following a collision.

OPP explain that they received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the morning of April 27th, 2023 on County Road 1 near County Road 2. Officers arrived on the scene to discover the occupants had left the scene. Officers then responded along with the assistance of the East Region Canine Unit, and located two individuals a short distance away.

As a result of further investigation, it was determined the vehicle had been stolen. OPP then arrested 22-year-old Tyler Lowe from Quinte West. They have been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Operation while impaired - blood drug concentration

- Dangerous operation

- Theft under $5000 of a motor vehicle

- Failure to comply with an undertaking

- Failure to remain

- Failure to report an accident

- Driving a motor vehicle with no licence

The other person involved in the incident, 25-year-old Dorean Geertsma from Marmora and Lake was also arrested. They are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to report an accident.

OPP say both individuals were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

