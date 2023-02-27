Two charged in identity theft investigation

The Quinte West detachment of the OPP has charged two individuals following an investigation.

On February 25, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a business on Bell Boulevard for reports of two individuals attempting to make a large purchase on a allegedly compromised credit card. Upon further investigation, two men were arrested.

26-year-old Moussa Sanno of Laval, Quebec, was charged with

Fraud over $5,000

Personation with intent

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with probation order (x4)

Additionally, 27-year-old Samual Baffour of Laval, Quebec, was charged with

Fraud over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with probation order (x2)

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, Ont.