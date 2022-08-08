Two charged in theft of Trenton, Ont. business

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged two people with the theft of nearly $2,000 in groceries from a Trenton, Ont. business.

On August 4, 2022, Quinte West OPP responded to a theft in progress from a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton. It's alleged that one of the people responsible made multiple trips into the business and left without paying for the items, while the other stood by in a car where the items were being stored.

Officers intercepted the car on Dundas Street East and conducted a traffic stop.

Two people were arrested, with approximately $2,000 in stolen property recovered and a quantity of methamphetamine seized.

As a result, 39-year-old Jesse Breen and 51-year-old Tracy Leger from Belleville have each been charged with Theft under $5,000 and Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville in September.