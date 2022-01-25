Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop in Brockville

Brockville Police made a drug-related traffic stop on Sunday.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m., officers investigated a 40-year-old male and 23-year-old female at a traffic stop on Stewart Blvd.

An investigation by police says that the two were in possession of 28 grams of cocaine and 0.2 grams of crystal meth.

Both were arrested,

The female was held in custody for a bail hearing on an outstanding warrant as well as two charges of drug possession.,

The male was released on an undertaking with a future court date for two drug posession charges.

The male was additionally charged with provincial offences including driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.