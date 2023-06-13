Two charged with fraud after local business flags fraudulent loan application
Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley have charged two people with fraud offences costing over $5,000 in the City of Pembroke.
Police explain that on June 7th, 2023 a local business contacted the police regarding a loan application that they recognized as possibly fraudulent. Police say after investigating the claim they were able to identify two suspects. Both suspects were located and arrested the day after the initial call on June 8th, 2023.
As a result, 28-year-old Mariuska Landaeta-Campos from Montreal, Quebec was charged with fraud over $5,000. They were later released from police custody with an order to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 11th, 2023.
The second person involved, 25-year-old, Patricia Raposo-Cabral, also from Montreal, Quebec was arrested for the same charge of fraud over $5,000, as well as charges for adult impersonation with intent, and obtaining a credit card by false pretences. The accused was held in custody and awaits their next court appearance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Driver flees as hydro poles, phone lines damaged in crash on Hwy.60Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a crash on Highway 60 after crashing into hydro poles and damaging phone lines were Old Barry Bay's road.
Three impaired drivers charged in three days in Upper Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police release information on three separate arrests made on local roadways for impaired driving. Each driver had their licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were impounded for 7 days.
Perth High School smashes fundraising record for Relay for Life eventNearly 400 students that St. John Catholic High School in Perth participated in their annual Relay for Life event, breaking their record for most money raised with a grand total of $108,000. Funds raised through the relay are directed toward the Canadian Cancer Society.
UCSDB Board of Trustees name Red Apple Award RecipientsThree recipients were highlighted by Director of Education Ron Ferguson as winners of the Red Apple Award, for individuals in the school community dedicated to education and the students.
Elementary class embarks on BioBlitz at Mac Johnson Wildlife AreaStudents from Toniata Public School observed a diverse array of living organisms at Mac Johnson Wildlife Area as part of an exciting research project known as a BioBlitz. The data collected can be added to in the future and will also be used as documentation to find trends in species numbers.
Suspect recorded vandalizing benches at Lemoine Point Conservation AreaPolice in Kingston are looking to identify a suspect that was caught on camera vandalizing benches at the Lemoine Point Conservation Area. In total, there have been around 30 benches vandalized, costing around $5,000.
South Frontenac downgrades to Level One fire banWith welcome rain coming in the past few days, the Township of South Frontenac has downgraded the fire ban to level one. This restricts open-air burning but permits campfires and cooking fires.
Honorary Diploma to be conferred at St. Lawrence College graduation in KingstonSt. Lawrence College will be celebrating its graduates at convocation ceremonies on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Additionally, an Honorary Diploma will be conferred at the final ceremony for community contributor Dr. Aba Mortley.
Movie Night in The Park coming to Pembroke MarinaThe first screening has been announced for this season of Movie Night in The Park, as part of Pembroke's Waterfront LIVE! The movies will be played every Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. starting on June 27th.