Two charged with fraud after local business flags fraudulent loan application

Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley have charged two people with fraud offences costing over $5,000 in the City of Pembroke.

Police explain that on June 7th, 2023 a local business contacted the police regarding a loan application that they recognized as possibly fraudulent. Police say after investigating the claim they were able to identify two suspects. Both suspects were located and arrested the day after the initial call on June 8th, 2023.

As a result, 28-year-old Mariuska Landaeta-Campos from Montreal, Quebec was charged with fraud over $5,000. They were later released from police custody with an order to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 11th, 2023.

The second person involved, 25-year-old, Patricia Raposo-Cabral, also from Montreal, Quebec was arrested for the same charge of fraud over $5,000, as well as charges for adult impersonation with intent, and obtaining a credit card by false pretences. The accused was held in custody and awaits their next court appearance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray