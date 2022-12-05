Two charged with impaired driving, OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington have charged two people with impaired driving, in two separate incidents.
Police say the first offense happened Nov. 30, 2022, just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a civilian call of an unconscious person in a vehicle on Country Club Dr. in Loyalist.
42-year-old Brooke Hegadron was arrested and has since been charged with Operation while impaired, and failure to comply with police.
Then, on Dec. 1, 2022, shortly before 6 p.m., OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision call on Shannonville Rd. in Tyendinaga.
The on-scene investigation found that 37-year-old Stacey Dearman was operating her vehicle impaired.
She was arrested and subsequently charged with operation while impaired, and Operation with B.O.A above 80.
Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date. Their licenses were suspended for 90 days, and vehicles were impounded for seven days.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
-
Assault under investigation, GananoqueGananoque Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Sun. Dec 4, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.
-
Angels still available for Holiday toy drive, OPPOntario Provincial Police (OPP) says Christmas Angels are still available for their annual 'Christmas Angel' toy program in the Upper Ottawa Valley.
-
Operation HO HO HO a success at Kingston Health Science CentreSanta Clause paid a surprise visit to kids at the Kingston Health Science Centre on Friday, giving families the gift of good cheer.
-
South Frontenac Food Drive massive SuccessThe South Frontenac November food drive was a massive success, as total food donations surpass 380lbs.
-
Come Home for Christmas returns to BrockvilleThe St. Vincent de Paul Society in Brockville presents 'Come Home for Christmas'.
-
Driver charged after failing R.I.D.E. stop, OPPA driver in Quinte West is facing charges of impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police says he failed a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.
-
OPP laid over 50 charges after traffic stop, LeedsOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leeds county arrested and charged four people after a traffic stop.
-
2 separate incidents of impaired driving leads to charges, OPPOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kemptville have charged two people with impaired driving, in two sperate incidents.
-
Unoccupied Home Suffers Severe Fire DamageThe Pembroke Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on McGee St. around 8:45 pm.