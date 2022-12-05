Two charged with impaired driving, OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington have charged two people with impaired driving, in two separate incidents.

Police say the first offense happened Nov. 30, 2022, just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a civilian call of an unconscious person in a vehicle on Country Club Dr. in Loyalist.

42-year-old Brooke Hegadron was arrested and has since been charged with Operation while impaired, and failure to comply with police.

Then, on Dec. 1, 2022, shortly before 6 p.m., OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision call on Shannonville Rd. in Tyendinaga.

The on-scene investigation found that 37-year-old Stacey Dearman was operating her vehicle impaired.

She was arrested and subsequently charged with operation while impaired, and Operation with B.O.A above 80.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date. Their licenses were suspended for 90 days, and vehicles were impounded for seven days.

