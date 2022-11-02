iHeartRadio
Two counts of domestic assault laid against Bonnechere resident


OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have charged one individual with domestic-related criminal offences. Killaloe OPP responded to the assault call on October 27th, 2022. The call requested police service at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Officers arrived on the scene and as a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 64-year-old from Bonnechere. The accused faces the following charges:

- Domestic assault (2 counts)
- Domestic utter threat.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12