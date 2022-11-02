Two counts of domestic assault laid against Bonnechere resident

Ontario Provincial Police have charged one individual with domestic-related criminal offences. Killaloe OPP responded to the assault call on October 27th, 2022. The call requested police service at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Officers arrived on the scene and as a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 64-year-old from Bonnechere. The accused faces the following charges:

- Domestic assault (2 counts)

- Domestic utter threat.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray