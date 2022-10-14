Two drivers charged with impaired driving in two days

Ontario Provincinal Police in Russell County has released the details on two motorists who were charged with impaired driving over two days. The first charge came on October 3rd, when shortly after 6:15 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Dignard Street in Embrun. The drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash. During the following investigation, the officer utilized an ASD on one of the motorists. The driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Brandon Carscadden, from Embrun was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

The second charge came a day later on October 4th, when Russell OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Route 100. The crash happened in the Russell Township. No injuries were reported in the crash. However, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.



Following the investigation, 50-year-old Paul Levesque, from Orleans now faces the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Both of the motorists received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicles were also impounded for seven days. The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray