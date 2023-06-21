Two facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Two local persons have been charged with drug-related offences after a traffic stop in the Township of Madawaska Valley. Ontario Provincial Police say just after 3:00 p.m. on June 15, 2023. they conducted the traffic stop on Paugh Lake Road.

After searching the vehicle the investigation resulted in charges being laid against 35-year-old Patrick McCormack from the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, as well as 48-year-old Brenda Davidson from Bonnechere Valley Township have been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts).

- Possession of a prohibited device.

- Possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say both accused persons were released from custody with a court date scheduled for August 9th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray