Two families ready to move into their new Habitat homes

Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region officially welcomes two families to their new Habitat homes with a ceremonial home dedication today, they want to thank the many community partners and volunteers who worked tirelessly to help reach this milestone. These townhomes provide stability and security for these families through Habitat’s affordable homeownership program.

"Moving into a new home is a very exciting time for everyone. Reaching this point with future Habitat homeowners really is the highlight of our work and why we do what we do. Our community has come together to support Habitat and help to address housing affordability here in Kingston. We will gather again in the near future for another exciting home dedication when we complete the final two units in this project," says Cathy Borowec, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region.

Habitat’s affordable homeownership program offers families an opportunity to purchase a safe and decent home through a unique financing partnership. Habitat’s path to homeownership is an involved and in-depth process that requires hard work, time and commitment by the future homeowners, all of which helps to strengthen their long-term success.

"Our government believes that every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home", says Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands. "Across the country, we are working with Habitat for Humanity to build safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. Here in Kingston, the investment in these new homes will make a real difference in the lives of two families, a place they can proudly call their own."

Through the National Housing Strategy, the Government of Canada has invested $200,000 into these homes in Kingston, bringing Habitat for Humanity one-step closer to creating 414 new affordable homes across Canada.

The City of Kingston contributed this piece of municipal land to Habitat Kingston Limestone Region so that four townhomes could be added to this great neighbourhood, increasing affordable housing options in the city.

Habitat Kingston Limestone Region would like to thank the many generous supporters who have helped turn these homes into a reality for the two families, including the Government of Canada, the City of Kingston, Michael Preston of MP Design, Tiago Caldas of Asterisk Engineering, the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund, Lafarge, Dupont, Sagen and our many partners and volunteers in the community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray