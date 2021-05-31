Renfrew County OPP responded to two fatal collisions in McNab-Braeside Township last week.

Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy died from his injuries after a dirt bike collision near Usborne St.

The teen had been transported to hospital following the collision but died from his injuries two days later.

On Thursday, an 80-year-old man died after a single-vehicle ATV collision on Schneel Dr. at around 7:15 p.m.

A 59-year-old female also suffered minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in either collision.