Two fatal collisions in McNab-Braeside Township

opp

Renfrew County OPP responded to two fatal collisions in McNab-Braeside Township last week. 

Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy died from his injuries after a dirt bike collision near Usborne St. 

The teen had been transported to hospital following the collision but died from his injuries two days later. 

On Thursday, an 80-year-old man died after a single-vehicle ATV collision on Schneel Dr. at around 7:15 p.m. 

A 59-year-old female also suffered minor injuries. 

Police say alcohol was not a factor in either collision. 

