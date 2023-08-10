Two impaired drivers charged after back-to-back incidents on local roadways

Brockville Police Service say they have charged two impaired drivers after back-to-back incident on local roadways.

Police explain that this took place on August 5th, 2023 at about 2:15 a.m., when police were on an unrelated investigation downtown in the area of King Street West and John Street. Officers say they were there there was a pickup truck and motorcycle observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle was stopped and found to not have functioning brake lights. Police say the operator of the motorcycle was a 27-year-old, male. A breath demand was given and the male failed the roadside breath test. He was then arrested and when searched, officers say they located brass knuckles in the male's possession.

During this event, the pickup truck that had taken off at a high rate of speed previously had passed by the officers multiple times while conducting the breath tests. The truck was stopped and the operator was found to be a 48-year-old, male. Police say the investigation led to the officer making a breath test demand and the 48-year-old, male, failed the breath test as well.

Officers say both males were taken for further testing. It was confirmed that the 48-year-old, male, was operating the vehicle at the "Alert" level, resulting in a three-day licence suspension and a separate traffic ticket. While, the 27-year-old, male, was confirmed to be operating the vehicle while over the legal limit. His motorcycle was impounded, his licence suspended and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80mg, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple traffic-related offences. He was released with conditions and a future court date.

