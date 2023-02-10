Two impaired drivers charged in two days in Russell County, Ont
Two motorists have been charged in two days in the Limoges and Clarence-Rockland area. Members of the Russell County Ontario Provincial Police made the arrest on February 4th and 5th.
The first incident took place on February 4th, at approximately 7:00 p.m. when officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Limoges Road in Limoges. Officers on the scene report that there were no injuries in the crash. However, during the investigation, the officers arrested one of the drivers, 35-year-old Joshua Patenaude from Morewood, Ontario. They are facing the following criminal charges:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Dangerous operation
The following day, on February 5th, police report that shortly after 7:15 p.m. there was a traffic complaint on County Road 17 in the city of Clarence-Rockland. During this investigation, officers say they arrested and charged the driver. As a result, 21-year-old Keirra Murrary from Ottawa was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
The motorists received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicles were also impounded for seven days. The accused are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
