Two impaired drivers charged in two days on local roadways

Two area residents are facing Criminal Code (CC) charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently investigated two separate driving complaints on back-to-back days.

OPP says on September 8th, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a possible impaired driver was reported to police in Pembroke. Officers located the vehicle on Pembroke Street East and conducted a traffic stop to determine the sobriety of the driver. Police say that officers at the scene seized alcohol and as part of the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. The driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this incident, the driver, 35-year-old Dylan Larabie-Bisson from Waltham, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Then, one day later on September 9th, 2023 around 4:00 p.m., another possibly impaired driver was reported to the police, this time in Petawawa. Officers located the vehicle and driver in Petawawa and began an investigation. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

This investigation led to the arrest of 47-year-old Gene Bogue from Petwawa, they are facing the following charge:

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

OPP says both drivers were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 17th, 2023. Both accused persons had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray