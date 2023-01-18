Two impaired drivers charged on same day in L&A County

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers in impaired driving related investigations on the same day. Both incidents took place on January 14th, 2023.

OPP officers responded to the first report just after 6:30 p.m. following a single-vehicle crash on Ham Road in Loyalist Township. Officers say they responded to the scene and spoke with the driver of the vehicle. As part of an investigation, an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered, and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, 45-year-old Jamie Dillon from Sydenham, Ontario, was charged with the following:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Breach of Probation order

- G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver

- Driving while under suspension - Three Counts

The second incident took place several hours later just after 9:30 p.m. when officers received a call from a business in Napanee advising that they believed someone had driven to the location impaired. Officers arrived on the scene and located the driver who was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this investigation, the 26-year-old driver, True Ainsworth-Hopwood from Stone Mills Township, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Resist peace officer

- Failure to comply with undertaking

- Driving while under suspension

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date. Their licences were suspended for 90 days, and vehicles were impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray