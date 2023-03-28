Two impaired drivers charges in one evening in Quinte West, Ont.

Members of the Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have laid charges for two separate impaired driving investigations on the same day. Both incidents took place on March 22nd, 2023.

Officers responded to the first incident around 6:30 p.m. on a report of erratic driving behaviour. OPP officers believed the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol. During the investigation, the driver, 24-year-old Anthony Joseph from Quinte West, was tested and as a result, they now face the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

On the same day, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Telephone Road, Quinte West. During this investigation, the same testing was conducted. As a result, the driver 44-year-old Mathew Heinola from Brighton was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

OPP says both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 13, 2023. Additionally, the vehicles they were operating were impounded for seven days, and their licenses were suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray