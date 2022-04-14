Two impaired driving cases in Kingston

The South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police dealt with the two impairment driving cases in as many days.

OPP were first called to a motor-vehicle collision on Hwy. 15 in the City of Kingston, on April 9, at around 7:45 p.m.

After an investigation, 42-year-old Jennifer Forsythe of Kingston was charged with operation while impaired.

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and imponded for seven days.

They are scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on April 28.

The next day, at around 10:20 a.m., South Frontenac OPP responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver east bound on Hwy 401.

After a traffic stop. 27-year-old Mikerson Darilus of Montreal, Que. faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs CC Sec. 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC Sec. 320.14(1)(b)

Dangerous operation CC 320.13(1)

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and imponded for seven days.

They are scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on May 19.