Two in hospital after altercation involving knife at Renfrew residence
The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says that they have charged one person following a dispute involving a knife at a residence in Renfrew.
Police report that officers responded to the physical altercation on February 7th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. at the residence located on Renfrew Avenue. Officers on the scene say two people were transported to the hospital having sustained minor injuries in the altercation.
As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Skylar Eady, from Admaston-Bromley Township was charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Failure to comply with a probation order, five counts
- Breaking and entering a place to commit an indictable offence
- Mischief- over $5000.00
OPP report that the accused was held for bail.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Francophone support and programming for businesses in Renfrew CountyA grant received by Enterprise Renfrew County will aim to provide free virtual marketing workshops, a Francophone Entrepreneur Award, networking event, business consultations and resources in the French language.
-
Assault charges laid after family dispute in Madawaska Valley Twp.A 38-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township is facing several charges, including three counts of assault after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a family dispute taking place at a residence on February 1st.
-
Man arrested attempting to steal E-Bike from Real Canadian SuperstoreA 26-year-old man from the Scarborough area has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police responded to a call regarding the theft of an e-bike from the Real Canadian Superstore on Parkedale Ave.
-
Over $20,000 in drugs seized during traffic stop on Kensington Pkwy.A 46-year-old man has been charged after a traffic stop in Brockville. Officers seized a variety of items while searching the vehicle, including. falsified Corrections Canada ID among other cards, two scales, bags, quantities of anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and cocaine.
-
Strategic four year plan unveiled by Kemptville District HospitalGuiding the way forward in healthcare through 2026, the Kemptville District Hospital has announced its Strategic Plan for 2022-2026. KDH says the plan was developed in collaboration with more than 800 stakeholders: patients, staff, partners, and neighbours.
-
United Way of KFL&A top administrator steps down after 24 yearsPresident and CEO of United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Bhavana Varma will be stepping down at the end of August. Bhavana has received numerous awards and grown the local United Way significantly in her time.
-
Kingston Police warn public about fraudulent Facebook support scamUsing social media, cybercriminals spoof brands and organizations to trick people into trusting them by using fake Facebook pages to contact them. Police explain that in this recent scam, cybercriminals use real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself.
-
City of Pembroke adopts 2023 budgetThe budget for 2023 has been adopted by the City of Pembroke. The plan lays out funds for road work, sidewalk repairs, and parks, along with continued upgrades to the City’s water and sewer system. The impact on the average residential household is an increase of $155 per year.
-
Renfrew County reflects on successful first weekend of Ontario Winter GamesThe Organizing Committee of the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games says there have been glowing reviews from athletes and visitors following the first week of the games. Organizers look forward to the next weekend of events, kicking off with the second opening ceremony February 9th.