Two in hospital after altercation involving knife at Renfrew residence

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says that they have charged one person following a dispute involving a knife at a residence in Renfrew.

Police report that officers responded to the physical altercation on February 7th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. at the residence located on Renfrew Avenue. Officers on the scene say two people were transported to the hospital having sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Skylar Eady, from Admaston-Bromley Township was charged with the following offences:

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Failure to comply with a probation order, five counts

- Breaking and entering a place to commit an indictable offence

- Mischief- over $5000.00

OPP report that the accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray