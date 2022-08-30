Two local CDSBEO Trustees not seeking re-election

Two significant community members and Trustees in the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario have chosen to not seek re-election in the coming municipal election. Trustee for the City of Cornwall and Glengarry County, Ron Eamer and Trustee for the City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County, Paula Hart are leaving their seats up for grabs when the vote comes around this fall.

Trustee Eamer is a longstanding member of the CDSBEO Board of Trustees, who has served Catholic education since 1981 when he joined the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry County Roman Catholic Separate School Board. Along with a long list of accolades, from 2001 to 2010, Trustee Eamer held the position of Board Chair with CDSBEO, as well as Vice-Chair in 2000, 2017, and 2018. Eamer expresses his extreme passion for the students, their accomplishments, and ensuring their successes. His many years of devoted service are an outstanding testament to his passion for Catholic education in Eastern Ontario.

"I would like to thank all CDSBEO employees at every level of this organization for their service each day - they are what make us so special. We are undoubtedly an amazing Board as measured against others across the province, and I am proud to have served as trustee, chair and vice-chair. Together, we are providing a caring, nurturing place, where students learn and build a foundation for the rest of their lives, and supporting this learning has been a most fulfilling calling," said Trustee Eamer.

"Trustee Eamer's governance of the schools of CDSBEO has seen us through a transition that is as vast as it is historic. His influence will continue to be felt by us all for generations to come," noted Director of Education Laurie Corrigan.

Trustee Paula Hart was appointed in November 202, joining the Board of Trustees after a robust 30-year career in education. During her career, Hart taught at several schools in the region. As well as sitting as an Acting Vice-Principal. Trustee Hart follows in the footsteps of her father, Glenn Morris, who served on the Board of Trustees with the LLGRCSSB prior to amalgamation from 1970 to 1998.

"Trustee Hart's role as trustee, albeit for a short time, served us at a time where her support was greatly needed. We are grateful for their service to Catholic education, and we wish them both many blessings as they embark on new opportunities."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray