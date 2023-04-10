Two local motorists charged impaired driving after incidents on the same day

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested and charged two local drivers with impaired driving offences after separate incidents on April 1st, 2023.

In a release, OPP says at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a rear-end collision involving two vehicles on Pembroke Street East near Old Mill Road in Laurentian Valley Township. Minor injuries were reported and as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. One of the involved drivers was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of that incident, 21-year-old Cameron Paige Alexander from Whitewater Region was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

The accused in this first incident was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 25th, 2023.

Then, later in the day at approximately 10:50 p.m., OPP say officers conducted a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

Following the investigation, the driver, 26-year-old Roger Recoskie from Killaoe was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

The accused in this incident was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 2nd, 2023.

OPP say both accused individuals had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray