Two local theatres in Gananoque sold to Thousand Islands Playhouse

The Town of Gananoque is selling two local theatres to longtime tenants, the Thousand Islands Playhouse.

Town Ccuncil voted to sell the properties of Firehall Theatre on 175 South St. and Springer Theatre on 690 Charles St. South, Tuesday night.

"For decades, the Playhouse has been a key economic driver for Gananoque, and this year, in these challenging times, they have proven themselves to be a true leader for our community. This decision will give the Playhouse the self-sufficiency to make positive changes to the property, and to create a significant cultural hub for Southeastern Ontario." said Ted Lojko, Mayor of Gananoque, in a press release.

The new agreement will include a right of first refusal option that will allow the Town to re-purchase the facilities if the Foundation decided to stop using the lands for cultural purposes.

Speaking on the Bruce Wylie Show, Managing Artistic Director of the Thousand Islands Playhouse, Brett Christopher, says there are already plans to help rejuvenate the buildings.

"We've already announced and put forward drawings that show a total waterfront upgrade including adding a green space adjacent to the Springer Theatre and fixing up the docks. Just creating more of a public space along the waterfront." Christoper said.

The foundation has occupied the two theatres and waterfront property for the last 40 years.