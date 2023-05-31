Two local young people charged stealing from business in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police from Renfrew County has released details on two young people that were arrested and charged following a theft incident. OPP say on May 16th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m., they received a call from a local business on O'Brien Road in the Town of Arnprior.

Responding officers were able to locate the two suspects a short time late while on foot. As a result of the following investigation, 18-year-old Ethan Landry from Pembroke, and 19-year-old Dustin William Rose from Renfrew were each charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00- in Canada - two counts

- Theft under $5000.00 - two counts

The 18-year-old, Landry was released from custody with a future court date, while the 19-year-old Rose was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray