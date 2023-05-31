iHeartRadio
Two local young people charged stealing from business in Arnprior, Ont.


OPP

Ontario Provincial Police from Renfrew County has released details on two young people that were arrested and charged following a theft incident. OPP say on May 16th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m., they received a call from a local business on O'Brien Road in the Town of Arnprior. 

Responding officers were able to locate the two suspects a short time late while on foot. As a result of the following investigation, 18-year-old Ethan Landry from Pembroke, and 19-year-old Dustin William Rose from Renfrew were each charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00- in Canada - two counts
- Theft under $5000.00 - two counts

The 18-year-old, Landry was released from custody with a future court date, while the 19-year-old Rose was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

