Two locals face serious charges following several reports of domestic assault

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid several domestic-related Criminal Code (CC) charges against two local area residents. Police say the investigation began in late April 2023 after incidents from late 2022 to April 2023 were reported by the victim.

As a result of this investigation, a 21-year-old from Pembroke has been charged with the following offences:

- Assault - spousal - two counts

- Assault with a weapon - spousal

- Mischief - two counts

- Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Forcible entry

- Criminal harassment - beset and watch

- Criminal harassment - repeatedly communicate

- Harassing communications

OPP says the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 6th, 2023.

A second individual was arrested also, a 19-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township who is now facing the following charges:

- Forcible entry

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

The second accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 13th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray