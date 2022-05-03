Two males injured after assault outside Tim Hortons in Gananoque, Ont.

Two 18-year-olds were taken to hospital after an assault outside a Tim Horton's in Gananoque, Ont.

Gananoque Police responded to the assault just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the assault happened in the parking lot of the Tim Horton's on King St. East.

Both 18-year-olds have undisclosed injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the investigator, Constable Peter Lorenz at 613-382-4509 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.