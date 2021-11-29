Two men arrested in relation to counterfeit money

Brockville Police have arrested and charged two men after they were alleged to have used counterfeit money.

Police were called on Thursday at around 8 p.m. to a Wendy's on Stewart Blvd.

Officers say they located the two men a short distance away from the restaurant.

Police identified a 50-year-old man as the one attempting to use the counterfeit money. Police say a second suspect, a 44-year-old man, was found to be in possession of counterfeit money and other fraudulent documents.

Two arrest warrants were also in effect for the second suspect. One for breaching release order conditions, the other for theft under $5,000.

The first suspect was charged with the following:

utter counterfeit money,

and breach probation

The second suspect was charged with the following:

breaching his release order,

theft under $5,000,

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose,

possession of counterfeit money,

11 counts of possession of a forged document

and 23 counts of possession of an identity document.

The first suspect was released with a future court date, the other was held in custody for a bail hearing.