Two men charged after attack in downtown Kingston
Two men have been charged after a violent attack in downtown Kingston.
Kingston Police say on September 3rd at around 1:40 a.m., two males were asked to leave a gathering at a home on Frontenac St. due to innappropriate behaviour towards a female attendee.
30 minutes later, police say the males tried to return to the party, leading to a confrontation with two other people.
Police say glass bottles were used in the attack.
Both victims received minor injuries.
20-year-old Jay Shin of Kingston and 19-year-old Niko Hoogeveen from Barrie were both charged with assault with a weapon.