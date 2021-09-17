Two men charged after attack in downtown Kingston

Two men have been charged after a violent attack in downtown Kingston.

Kingston Police say on September 3rd at around 1:40 a.m., two males were asked to leave a gathering at a home on Frontenac St. due to innappropriate behaviour towards a female attendee.

30 minutes later, police say the males tried to return to the party, leading to a confrontation with two other people.

Police say glass bottles were used in the attack.

Both victims received minor injuries.

20-year-old Jay Shin of Kingston and 19-year-old Niko Hoogeveen from Barrie were both charged with assault with a weapon.