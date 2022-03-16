Two men charged after vehicle theft

Two men are facing multiple charges after Lennox and Addington OPP responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on highway 401 March 12.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a stolen car that was travelling westbound on the 401. An officer with the South Frontenac Detachment of the OPP saw the suspected car and alerted the L&A OPP. Officers were then able to set up on the highway and deploy a tire deflation device to stop the suspect.

The two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.

As a result of the investigation, two men received the following charges:

Joseph King, 40, of Montreal, QC Theft of a motor vehicle Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 Possession for the purpose of distributing Possession for the purpose of traffcking

Kalvin Tinker, 19, of Lachine, QC Theft of a motor vehicle Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 Possession for the purpose of distributing Possession for the purpose of traffcking Failure to comply with a release order Possession of an indentity document



Both men were held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.