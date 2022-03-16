Two men charged after vehicle theft
Two men are facing multiple charges after Lennox and Addington OPP responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on highway 401 March 12.
Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a stolen car that was travelling westbound on the 401. An officer with the South Frontenac Detachment of the OPP saw the suspected car and alerted the L&A OPP. Officers were then able to set up on the highway and deploy a tire deflation device to stop the suspect.
The two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.
As a result of the investigation, two men received the following charges:
- Joseph King, 40, of Montreal, QC
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possession for the purpose of traffcking
- Kalvin Tinker, 19, of Lachine, QC
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possession for the purpose of traffcking
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Possession of an indentity document
Both men were held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.