iHeartRadio
-1°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two men charged after vehicle theft

OPP

Two men are facing multiple charges after Lennox and Addington OPP responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on highway 401 March 12. 

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a stolen car that was travelling westbound on the 401. An officer with the South Frontenac Detachment of the OPP saw the suspected car and alerted the L&A OPP. Officers were then able to set up on the highway and deploy a tire deflation device to stop the suspect. 

The two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.

As a result of the investigation, two men received the following charges:

  • Joseph King, 40, of Montreal, QC
    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Possession for the purpose of distributing
    • Possession for the purpose of traffcking 
  • Kalvin Tinker, 19, of Lachine, QC
    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Possession for the purpose of distributing
    • Possession for the purpose of traffcking 
    • Failure to comply with a release order
    • Possession of an indentity document

Both men were held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. 

12

Check out the latest Songs