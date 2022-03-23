Two mobile skills training labs travelling across the Upper Canada District School Board

The Upper Canada District School Board is set to bring mobile skills training labs across the region.

The UCSDB says it was able to secure the St. Lawrence College Mobile Skills Training Lab for 11 weeks through funding provided UCDSB Specialist High Skills Major Program and the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program.

Two mobile training labs will be onsite at 11 secondary schools for a week. The lab will provide introductory skills in carpentry, welding, electrical, fitness, nutrition and culinary.

One mobile training lab will focus on skilled trades and carpentry, wielding, and electrical training. The second training lab is focused on wellness, including teaching students about independent living, meal planning with simulations of food handling, nutrition, fitness and introductory cooking skills.

"We are very excited to be able to bring these trailers to the UCDSB. Students will get to try out a variety of skills, get to use their hands and really dig into these experiences," says Cameron Jones, Vice-Principal of Student Success in a press release. "We are putting in extra efforts to ensure that young women and Indigenous youth are aware that these career paths are real options for them."

Workshops will be 2.5 hours each. At the end of each session, students who take part will earn a micro-credential certificate from St. Lawrence College.

The labs will take place at the following schools:

School Location Date Carleton Place High School Carleton Place April 4 - April 8 Perth & District Collegiate Institute Perth April 11 - April 14 Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute Smiths Falls April 19 - April 22 Gananoque Secondary School Gananoque April 25 - April 29 Thousand Islands Secondary School Brockville May 2 - May 6 South Grenville District High School Prescott May 9 - May 13 Seaway District High School Iroquois May 16 - May 20 St. Lawrence Secondary School Cornwall May 24 - May 27 Tagwi Secondary School Avonmore May 30 - June 3 Rockland District High School Rockland June 6 - June 10 Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School Cornwall June - June 17

The school board says updates to local communities will continue.

