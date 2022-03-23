iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two mobile skills training labs travelling across the Upper Canada District School Board

Mobile Trailer 1

The Upper Canada District School Board is set to bring mobile skills training labs across the region. 

The UCSDB says it was able to secure the St. Lawrence College Mobile Skills Training Lab for 11 weeks through funding provided UCDSB Specialist High Skills Major Program and the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program. 

Two mobile training labs will be onsite at 11 secondary schools for a week. The lab will provide introductory skills in carpentry, welding, electrical, fitness, nutrition and culinary.

One mobile training lab will focus on skilled trades and carpentry, wielding, and electrical training. The second training lab is focused on wellness, including teaching students about independent living, meal planning with simulations of food handling, nutrition, fitness and introductory cooking skills. 

"We are very excited to be able to bring these trailers to the UCDSB. Students will get to try out a variety of skills, get to use their hands and really dig into these experiences," says Cameron Jones, Vice-Principal of Student Success in a press release. "We are putting in extra efforts to ensure that young women and Indigenous youth are aware that these career paths are real options for them."  

Workshops will be 2.5 hours each. At the end of each session, students who take part will earn a micro-credential certificate from St. Lawrence College. 

The labs will take place at the following schools: 

School Location Date
Carleton Place High School 

Carleton Place

 April 4 - April 8
Perth & District Collegiate Institute  

Perth

 April 11 - April 14
Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute  

Smiths Falls

 April 19 - April 22
Gananoque Secondary School 

Gananoque

 April 25 - April 29
Thousand Islands Secondary School 

Brockville

 May 2 - May 6
South Grenville District High School 

Prescott

 May 9 - May 13
Seaway District High School 

Iroquois

 May 16 - May 20
St. Lawrence Secondary School 

Cornwall

 May 24 - May 27
Tagwi Secondary School 

Avonmore

 May 30 - June 3
Rockland District High School 

Rockland

 June 6 - June 10
Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School 

Cornwall

 June - June 17

The school board says updates to local communities will continue. 
 

12

Check out the latest Songs