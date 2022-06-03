Two more people charged in suspicious death in Pembroke

Two more people have been charged in relation to a suspicious death in Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP located a deceased male, identified as 32-year-old Justin Walker, in a downtown apartment in Pembroke on May 27.

Officers arrested and charged 18-year-old Connor "Doc" Murdock with the following:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm - sec. 95(a)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm -sec. 91(1)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - sec. 88

Theft under $5000 - sec. 334(b)

Obstruct Peace Officer - sec. 129(a)

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - sec. 117.01(1)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - sec. 354(1)(a)

24-year-old Adonte Skinner from Ottawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - sec. 354(1)(a)

Failure to comply with release order - sec. 145(5)(a) - Three counts

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Controlled Drugs and Services Act (CDSA) 5(2)

Both are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 3.

Another individual from Pembroke was earlier charged with Obstructing Police and is now before the courts.