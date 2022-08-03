Two motorcycle crashes in same day serves as a warning for riders

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police recently investigated two separate motorcycle crashes on the same day.

On July 26, 2022, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Combermere Road, near Long Lake Road, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The 21-year-old rider of the motorcycle from Toronto suffered a loss of control which resulted in the driver being ejected off the bike. The driver was taken to hospital by Renfrew County Ambulance and later transferred to an Ottawa area hospital by ORNGE Air with non-life threatening injuries. The motorcycle was towed, and no charges were laid on the driver.

On the same day, shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a second motorcycle crash on Highway 60, near Aylen Lake Road in the Township of South Algonquin. In this crash, the 61-year-old driver from Lake St. Peter also suffered a loss of control and landed in the ditch. The person was transported to hospital by Renfrew County Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle was also towed, and no charges were laid.

Police want to take this opportunity to remind motorcyclists of the following