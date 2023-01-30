Two motorists charged driving stolen vehicles in SD&G counties

The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers that were found in possession of stolen vehicles. The incident took place on January 25th, 2023 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Officers say they observed two vehicles eastbound on Highway 401 in the SD&G counties. The investigation confirmed they were both reported as stolen vehicles.

As a result, police arrested, 22-year-old Kevin Proulx from Montreal, Quebec. They have been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

While the other driver, 23-year-old Dominick Narbonne, also from Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Breach of Recognizance

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray