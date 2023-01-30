Two motorists charged driving stolen vehicles in SD&G counties
The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers that were found in possession of stolen vehicles. The incident took place on January 25th, 2023 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Officers say they observed two vehicles eastbound on Highway 401 in the SD&G counties. The investigation confirmed they were both reported as stolen vehicles.
As a result, police arrested, 22-year-old Kevin Proulx from Montreal, Quebec. They have been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
While the other driver, 23-year-old Dominick Narbonne, also from Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Breach of Recognizance
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Medals revealed for Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesEach medal at the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has a little piece of Renfrew County. Designed by graphic artist Erin Mask from Madawaska Valley, the medal shows the Games' logo and trees, indigenous to the Renfrew area, with the Games' Values on the back.
-
Victim identified in Eganville homicide investigationOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew County has identified 48-year-old Lisa Sharpe as the victim of a homicide in Eganville. The 18-year-old charged with second-degree murder, Trey Gagnon, is confirmed to be the son of the deceased.
-
Ice conditions cancel events for SnoSpree 2023Staff from the City of Pembroke have been forced to cancel The Polar Bear Dip and Kids Ice Fishing Derby events for Snospree 2023 due to poor conditions on the Ottawa River. The city says they hope to have these events next year if the weather permits.
-
24-year-old arrested unconscious outside local libraryBrockville Police Service has arrested and charged a 24-year-old for breaking probation while unconscious outside of a local library. Police say upon arresting and searching the man, officers seized a quantity of crystal meth.
-
16-year-old arrested after assaults at residence on Edgewood Ave.A young man from Brockville has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and mischief after Police received a 911 call from a residence on Edgewood Ave. Officers report a mother and father were assaulted in the home.
-
Driver charged refusing breath test after single-vehicle collisionOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old driver from Quebec after refusing an officer's breath test demand following a single-vehicle collision on Limoges Road in Limoges.
-
Police ask for help identifying suspicious man in downtown KingstonA suspicious man followed a Kingston resident to their home in the downtown area, where they were seen sitting on the front porch, taking pictures and hiding in a bush. Kingston Police are asking for help identifying the suspicious man.
-
KFPL and Queen’s Centre for Neuroscience Studies host 'Brain Storm' sessionsLocal residents can learn about a variety of topics centered around neuroscience at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library as they host a nine-session series in collaboration with the Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen’s University.
-
Local man faces numerous charges in child luring investigationKingston Police report a local man has been arrested and charged with 12 offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residential home in Kingston's west end. The 40-year-old man was charged with multiple luring-related offences originating from online messaging with children.