iHeartRadio
13°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus in a lab.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified. 

The number of konwn active cases in the region saw a slight drop, it's now at 26. 

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators. 

On the vaccination front, 59 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

 

 

Check out the latest Songs