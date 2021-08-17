Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at seven.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 83 per cent of the eligible population have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, over 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.