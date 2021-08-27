Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 12.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 84 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.