Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend 

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.

We are expected to have more updated numbers when the health unit's COVID-19 dashboard updates today.

As of Friday, there were four known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, over 42 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, over 78 per cent have their first dose.

Reporting 1 new case on July 3, 2021. — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 3, 2021